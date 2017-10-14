Gas leaking from Kansas wells amid dispute over who must fix

By Published:
KSN News (file)
KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Regulatory filings show natural gas is leaking through unplugged abandoned wells that have penetrated a massive underground storage field in Kansas. It is creating a public safety hazard amid a dispute over whose responsibility it is to fix the problem.

Northern Natural Gas Co. told federal regulators in a filing this week that the Kansas Corporation Commission “has sat on its hands with full knowledge of the risk.”

The Kansas agency filed a motion last month with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C., seeking an order forcing Northern Natural to keep its storage gas from escaping through the wells.

But Northern contends Kansas law requires well owners to plug the abandoned wells.

Northern owns the Cunningham Storage Field spanning Pratt, Kingman and Reno counties.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s