Emporia Police investigate stabbing, rape allegation early Saturday

Emporia, Kan. (KSNW) – Emporia police responded to the report of a stabbing Saturday morning just before eight. They arrested one man, and took a victim to the hospital.

Police tell KSN News officers arrived at the scene of a stabbing report, and found one victim.

They arrested 61-year-old Richard Patton on suspicion of rape, aggravated battery and drug charges.

Police did not elaborate on possible drug charges, but did say the county attorney is expected to file formal charges on Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries, but a condition of that victim was not being released.