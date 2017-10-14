Candlelight walk honors Somali refugees

By Published: Updated:
Dozens of residents walk to support local refugees

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s now been one year since news broke of an anti-Islamic bomb plot, which targeted the apartment complex of about 100 Somali refugee men, women, and children.

On Saturday, Garden City came together for a candlelight vigil to show their support for their refugee neighbors.

Their message was simple: Garden City is home for all.

The air was cold, and the wind kept blowing out their candles, but that didn’t stop dozens of residents from walking.

It was a gesture of neighborly love that resonated with the Somali refugee community.

“This means a lot to me,” said Ifrah Ahmed, a Somali refugee who has lived in Garden City for five years. “It means that there’s just so much love, we have so much love to give as a community, as a whole in Garden City, and to see this, this just overwhelms my heart.”

With each step they took, new friendships were formed.

Tonight’s walk mirrored a similar event from this time last year that carried the same message.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s