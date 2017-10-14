Candlelight walk honors Somali refugees

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s now been one year since news broke of an anti-Islamic bomb plot, which targeted the apartment complex of about 100 Somali refugee men, women, and children.

On Saturday, Garden City came together for a candlelight vigil to show their support for their refugee neighbors.

Their message was simple: Garden City is home for all.

The air was cold, and the wind kept blowing out their candles, but that didn’t stop dozens of residents from walking.

It was a gesture of neighborly love that resonated with the Somali refugee community.

“This means a lot to me,” said Ifrah Ahmed, a Somali refugee who has lived in Garden City for five years. “It means that there’s just so much love, we have so much love to give as a community, as a whole in Garden City, and to see this, this just overwhelms my heart.”

With each step they took, new friendships were formed.

Tonight’s walk mirrored a similar event from this time last year that carried the same message.