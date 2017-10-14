Arkansas City teacher arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual relations

Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Arkansas City High School teacher Friday after a report of an unlawful relationship with a juvenile.

Ethan Dane Huff, 27, was arrested on suspicion of alleged unlawful sexual relations. He was booked into the Cowley County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Officers were notified of a report of an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and a 17-year-old female at the high school, which is located at 1200 W. Radio Lane in northwest Arkansas City.

After investigation, police established probable cause, resulting in the teacher’s arrest.

