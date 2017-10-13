Wichita man says family in PR still not getting help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Horrific. The way a Wichita man describes conditions for his family in Puerto Rico.

William Santiago says things aren’t getting any better, still no running water or electricity at least for his family.

“People are scared. It is not right. People are scared and they are feeling desperate,” says Santiago.

His family is still picking up these pieces in Puerto Rico. His aunt lost her home to the hurricane and has taken refuge with his grandmother.

He says, short of a roof, each other is all they have.

“This my grandmother, 87 year old on November 1st. No water. No electricity. That is horrific and it is unacceptable,” says Santiago.

It’s been three weeks since the hurricane slammed the island and he says his family is still having trouble receiving support they need.

“I can say, to this day, my family has not received anything from the US government. Anything,” says Santiago.

They keep up on Facebook messenger when his family can get Wi-Fi he just sent a 13 pound box full of supplies to them.

As time passes, Santiago is concerned that Americans on the mainland will simply forget about this tragedy.

“What is the right thing to do? The right thing is to help these people.”