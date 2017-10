WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Orpheum Theatre is thrilled to announce that “Weird Al” Yankovic returns to the historic stage with The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour on Saturday, April 28.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, October 20 via Select-A-Seat.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time.