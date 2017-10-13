Weather, not vandalism, damaged Jewish hut at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State University says severe weather, not vandalism, is to blame for damage to a temporary outdoor hut built between two residence halls for the Jewish harvest festival Sukkot.

The university said in a news release Friday that “no malicious intent was discovered.” The sukkah was found Oct. 6 wrapped around the car of graduate student Glen Buickerood. Several other vehicles also were damaged. Buickerood, who doesn’t identify as Jewish, had collaborated with the Jewish student group Hillel to put up the sukkah to promote diversity.

The release says the investigation began as a “possible criminal damage to property report.” But the investigation later determined that the damage was caused by thunderstorms, heavy rain and high winds. The release says a witness reported seeing the sukkah “tumbling in the wind.”