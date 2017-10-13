Update: Police identify man killed in west Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in west Wichita Friday afternoon. The crash occurred in the 600 block of N. Country Acres Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

Wichita police investigators said a pickup truck was northbound on Country Acres when it crashed into a tree. The vehicle kept going about a half mile and finally came to rest in front of a dentist’s office.

Police said a 39-year-old man, identified as Wakley F. Ramey of Wichita, was observed unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the truck. He succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police closed Country Acres between Dunsworth and West Central following the accident.

