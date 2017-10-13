Two teens receive minor injuries after Suburban tries to run them over

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after two teens and a 50-year-old man in a Chevy Suburban suffered injuries Thursday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the parking lots of the Spangles and Wyndham hotel located in the 200 block of East Kellogg.

According to police, the Chevy Suburban struck the teens in the parking lot of the Spangles. Police said during that time words were exchanged. The two teens left and were walking to the Wyndham hotel. In that parking lot, the man in the Suburban allegedly tried to the strike them again. He hit one of the teens.

When police arrived, they contacted the driver of the Chevy. He sustained unknown injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

The two teens were treated on scene for minor injuries and released.

Right now, police are still investigating. They will present the case to the DA once they have completed their investigation.

