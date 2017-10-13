Strangers offer Wichita autistic teen free Chiefs tickets

Related Coverage Wichita autistic teen gets asked to first high school dance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita autistic teen will get to see his favorite football team play thanks to a couple of strangers.

On Thursday, KSN shared the story of Chiefs super-fan Nate Younkman and his experience at his first high school dance. After the story aired, multiple people contacted KSN asking how they could help make Nate’s dream of going to a Kansas City Chiefs game become a reality.

“I saw the news article last night and just really thought this might be an opportunity for the Arc to show some love to this family and make Nate’s dreams come true,” said Arc of Sedgwick County Program Director Mike Kelly.

The Arc of Sedgwick county is a non-profit organization focused on the general welfare of people intellectual disabilities. Kelly said his group was already planning on taking some Arc members to the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on October 30. After he saw KSN’s news story, he reached out to Nate’s mom and asked if Nate could go to the game with them.

“I was like man let’s make this happen for Nate. It was just a thrill for us at the Arc to give them this opportunity,” Kelly said.

Soon after Kelly contacted Nate’s mom, KSN received an email from another person wanting to donate tickets to Nate and his family.

“I had purchased this at a fundraiser several weeks ago and I thought, you know, it’s always better to give back,” said the anonymous donor. “Hopefully it will make his day and make a big impact in his life that he will remember.”

On Friday afternoon the two donors met at Nate’s home to share the news with him.

“We are taking kids and adults to the Kansas City Chiefs game verse the Broncos on the 30th and we would love for you to come along with us,” Kelly said to Nate.

“We have got two tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs game on November 26,” the anonymous donor said to Nate.

Nate was shocked by the news.

“I love the Chiefs,” Nate said.

Nate’s mom was moved to tears.

“It’s just so heartwarming,” said Nate’s mom Jessica Neitzel. “I just couldn’t believe it really. People are so thoughtful. If they only knew how he is going to feel when he shows up there and sees them.”

Thanks to the two donors, Nate will get to go to the Chiefs vs. Broncos game and the Chiefs vs. Bills game. Neitzel said she has also invited Nate’s date to the homecoming dance to join the family at one of the games.