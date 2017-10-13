One person dead in west Wichita vehicle crash

KSN-TV Published:
Scene of a one-vehicle crash in west Wichita on Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2017 that left one person dead. (Photo: KSN/Merry Murray)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in west Wichita Friday afternoon.  The crash occurred in the 600 block of N. Country Acres Avenue shortly before 5:15 p.m.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said a pickup truck crashed into a tree, leaving one person dead. It was not known whether the person died as a result of the crash, or whether a medical condition caused the truck to hit the tree.

Police closed Country Acres south of West Central following the accident.

The identify of the victim was not immediately available.

