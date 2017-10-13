Man arrested in death of central Kansas man

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found last month inside a car in Salina.

KSAL reports that 38-year-old Leobardo Velasquez was arrested Thursday and booked into the Saline County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas, of Solomon.

Salina police says the body was found in a silver colored 2003 Lincoln Town Car that was parked in a home’s driveway. Authorities didn’t say what linked the suspect to the killing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information.

