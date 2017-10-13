KU, Missouri discussing charity exhibition basketball game in KC

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas and Missouri are discussing a possible head-to-head basketball game, university officials confirmed Thursday.

KSHB in Kansas City reports the game will be held Sunday, October 22, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The teams are still awaiting approval from the NCAA.

KSHB also says the impromptu game is a benefit to raise money for victims of recent hurricanes that have hit the U.S.

Neither school can make money on the event, so all proceeds will go to relief efforts.

Kansas and Mizzou haven’t played basketball in any form since 2012, the year Missouri joined the SEC.

In 2011, Mizzou played Missouri Southern State University to benefit victims of the tornado in Joplin.