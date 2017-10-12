Two skimmers found at a Riley County gas station

By Published:
These skimmers were found at a gas station in Riley County on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Riley County Police Department)

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two skimming devices were found on a gas pump in Riley County Wednesday.

Riley County police said the skimmers were found in Ogden. The department did say that while it was good the skimmers were found, there is a chance there may be others that haven’t been seen yet.

Authorities recommended consumers to keep an eye on your bank account if you use your cards to pay for fuel.

There are different types of skimmers. Some are external on ATMs or gas pumps while others are internal and are meant to steal information electronically.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s