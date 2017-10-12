Two skimmers found at a Riley County gas station

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two skimming devices were found on a gas pump in Riley County Wednesday.

Riley County police said the skimmers were found in Ogden. The department did say that while it was good the skimmers were found, there is a chance there may be others that haven’t been seen yet.

Authorities recommended consumers to keep an eye on your bank account if you use your cards to pay for fuel.

There are different types of skimmers. Some are external on ATMs or gas pumps while others are internal and are meant to steal information electronically.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.