School bus full of students collides into Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said a school bus driver, distracted by a student, ran a stop sign and crashed into a home and another vehicle.

It happened Thursday morning around 8:20 in the 100 block of SW Franklin.

Misty Kruger with Topeka Public Schools tells KSNT News that 24 Meadows Elementary School students and the bus driver were not injured in the crash.

Topeka police said the driver was issued a ticket for running the stop sign.

