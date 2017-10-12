Report: Kansas forecast to harvest record soybean and cotton crops

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A new report says Kansas farmers are expected to harvest record crops of soybeans and cotton this season.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service said it anticipates 209 million bushels of soybeans will be cut in Kansas this fall. That is up 9 percent from last year.

Kansas growers planted 5.1 million acres of soybeans this season. The anticipated spike in production is due to the fact that farmers planted 27 percent more acres than a year ago.

Another record crop is expected to come in for cotton, with harvest forecast at 190,000 bales. That is a 168 percent jump from last year.

Corn production in Kansas is forecast at 697 million bushels, down slightly from last year. The anticipated sorghum production of 194 million bushels is down 28 percent.

