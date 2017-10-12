Probable cause affidavit released in Newton double homicide

Published:
Alyssa Runyon and Zaylynn Paz (Photo courtesy Runyon Memorial GoFundMe)
Keith Hawkins (Photo Courtesy Harvey County Jail)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN has obtained the probable cause affidavit in Newton double murder.

On Aug. 8, 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and daughter Zaylynn Paz were found dead.

Police said the girl had been fatally stabbed and that her mother strangled.

Keith Lane Hawkins, 19, was arrested. He is charged with capital murder and murder in the first degree.

Click here or below to read the redacted probable cause affidavit.

