WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Northwest has been playing some of the best football in the Sunflower State recently, and they kept that going tonight in a 67-6 win over North.

With the win, the Grizzlies moved to 6-1 on the year. Northwest led 14-0 after the first quarter, and their explosive offense never took their foot off the gas pedal. The Grizzlies play Southeast next week at home on Senior Night.