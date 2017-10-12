New Wichita flag-themed license plates would benefit Wichita Parks Foundation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Parks Foundation announced the commencement of the “Plates for Parks” campaign today during the mayor’s weekly briefing.

The Wichita-flag themed license plates, similar to those currently available for state universities, would prominently feature the recognizable Wichita flag. A $50 annual royalty fee for the new license plate will go directly to the Wichita Parks Foundation and will support park improvements.

A bill to formally consider creation of the plate will be introduced in the Kansas Legislature in the 2018 session, and with an affirmative vote, it would become law in July 2018.

Plates would then become available to the public at county tag offices beginning on January 1, 2019.

