LED stop sign stolen from Maize intersection

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Maize police are searching for the person who took a stop sign from the intersection of 37th Street North and 119th Street West.

Sometime during the overnight hours of Wednesday, October 11 into the early morning hours of Thursday, October 12, an LED flashing stop sign was taken from the intersection.

The sign’s post was sawed off at the base. The removal posed a significant safety hazard for motorists in the area. The cost of the sign is around $1,900.

Anyone who has any information about the removal of the sign is asked to either return the sign to Maize City Hall or call the Maize Police Department at 316-722-1433.

Tips may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

