LED stop sign stolen from Maize intersection

By Published: Updated:

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Maize police are searching for the person who took a stop sign from the intersection of 37th Street North and 119th Street West.

Sometime during the overnight hours of Wednesday, October 11 into the early morning hours of Thursday, October 12, an LED flashing stop sign was taken from the intersection.

The sign’s post was sawed off at the base. The removal posed a significant safety hazard for motorists in the area. The cost of the sign is around $1,900.

Anyone who has any information about the removal of the sign is asked to either return the sign to Maize City Hall or call the Maize Police Department at 316-722-1433.

Tips may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s