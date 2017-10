WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With Jesse Ertz’s availability uncertain for Saturday’s game against TCU, Hays native and Kansas State sophomore quarterback Alex Delton is getting prepared to be the man under center for the Wildcats.

Delton performed admirably for KSU in last week’s double-overtime loss to Texas, but the competition is only getting taken up a notch this weekend against the sixth-ranked Horned Frogs. TCU vs. Kansas State kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on FS1.