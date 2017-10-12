Kansas nurse in Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Maria victims

By Published:
In this Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 photo, the foundation of a heavily damaged house stands in the mountains after the passing of Hurricane Maria in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Morovis, (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Cheney nurse is in Puerto Rico helping victims of Hurricane Maria. Linda Sue Bayless is a provider at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

As part of the VA’s Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel Program System, she signed on to deploy where she was needed most. Bayless left October 4 and is due back on the 18.

Her husband, Greg, says she is now living in a tent and has had no hot water since she arrived. He describes her as working side by side with FEMA, the Red Cross, and Homeland Security. “She is an honorable woman,” He said. “She wants to help. She is patriotic. She has been a caregiver her entire life. She wanted to volunteer.”

He describes his wife’s conditions as “difficult” and she is currently working nights on the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s