Kansas nurse in Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Maria victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Cheney nurse is in Puerto Rico helping victims of Hurricane Maria. Linda Sue Bayless is a provider at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

As part of the VA’s Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel Program System, she signed on to deploy where she was needed most. Bayless left October 4 and is due back on the 18.

Her husband, Greg, says she is now living in a tent and has had no hot water since she arrived. He describes her as working side by side with FEMA, the Red Cross, and Homeland Security. “She is an honorable woman,” He said. “She wants to help. She is patriotic. She has been a caregiver her entire life. She wanted to volunteer.”

He describes his wife’s conditions as “difficult” and she is currently working nights on the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.

