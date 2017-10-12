Kansas men’s basketball trio receives Big 12 honors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Big 12 preseason men’s basketball awards were announced today, and the Kansas men’s basketball team was well-represented in the preseason accolades.

Jayhawks senior guard Devonte’ Graham was named the conference’s preseason player of the year, while redshirt sophomore Malik Newman was named the preseason newcomer of the year and preseason honorable mention. Senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk was also named preseason honorable mention.

The Jayhawks kick off their season with an exhibition game against Pittsburg State on Tuesday, October 31st. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.