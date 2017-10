WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Joel Embiid was only a Kansas Jayhawk for one season, but the current Philadelphia 76ers center definitely left his mark in Lawrence.

With the 76ers scheduled to play the Miami Heat tomorrow in a preseason game at the Sprint Center, the team held their practice today at Allen Fieldhouse. And for Embiid, it was a rare chance to return to a place that will always have a special place in his heart. The Heat and 76ers tip off tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.