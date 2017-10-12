JCPenney to hire 450 additional employees in Kansas for Christmas season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – JCPenney is looking to hire 450 additional people in Kansas for the Christmas shopping season. It includes cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 2-8 p.m., hiring events will take place in each location across the country with management holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to candidates on-the-spot. All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store prior to attending the event.

JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

On a national level, there are nearly 40,000 seasonal positions available in approximately 875 stores

