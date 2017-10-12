Intrust Bank Arena now has free Wi-Fi

Published:
Intrust Bank Arena (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena announced today that free public Wi-Fi system is now available to all fans, beginning with this Friday’s Wichita Thunder home opener.

Users will be prompted to accept the network’s terms and conditions before enjoying all the benefits of free, high-speed wireless access.

Nearly seven miles of Cat6 cable and 600 feet of fiber optic cable was used as part of the building-wide installation. The process took more than 850 man hours. A total of 200 wireless access points have been installed.

The network is powered by Cox. The total cost of the project is $1.1 million.

