Hundreds unaccounted for in California fires

NBC NEWS Published:
Tens of thousands have been evacuated in California, and many of those returning to areas already scorched are finding their homes reduced to ashes. (Photo courtesy NBC News)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (NBC News) – The death toll from California’s wildfires continues to grow.

At least 26 people are confirmed dead, and nearly 500 more are unaccounted for.

Crews continue to struggle against the 22 separate fires that are currently burning across Northern California’s wine country, but calming winds are offering some hope.

“So far in the recovery we have found bodies that were almost completely in tact and we have found bodies that were nothing more than ash and bones,” said Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano.

“The winds are still predicted to diminish throughout the day, We still have lowering humidities,” Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann said Thursday.

Tens of thousands have been evacuated, and many of those returning to areas already scorched are finding their homes reduced to ashes.

Some 3,500 homes and buildings have burned, including at last count, 17 wineries and an untold number of organic farms popular in the state’s wine country, where the worst of the fires have been raging.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s