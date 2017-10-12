Home Depot recalls thousands of outlet converters

By Published:

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Home Depot has recalled 42,000 outlet converters due to a fire and shock hazard.

The recall involves commercial electric 15-amp triplex outlet converters, also known as taps, with model number LA-05 and UPC 818897010121.

The front outlet prongs are not configured correctly, resulting in reverse polarity when plugs inserted, posing shock and fire hazards.

Consumers are asked to return the plug for a full refund. You can contact Home Depot toll-free at 877-527-0313 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or online at www.homedepot.com and click on “Product Recalls” located under customer service for more information.

