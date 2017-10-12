Missing Rose Hill woman’s car found near Oklahoma state border

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Butler County Undersheriff Tony Whilhite, the white Toyota Camry of Dixie Adair has been found.

The vehicle was found on a dead-end dirt road near the Oklahoma border. No other details surrounding the discovery of the vehicle have been released.

Authorities said Dixie Adair is still missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the 86-year-old woman on Tuesday. She was last seen leaving the Kansas Star Casino and believed to have been headed toward Highway 81.

Adair is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

