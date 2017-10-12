Diono recalls a half million child car seats

A company called Diono, which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile, is recalling more than half a million child car seats.

According to government documents, when the seats are secured using a lap belt without the top tether, children over 65 pounds have an increased risk of injury in a crash. The problem was discovered during testing.

Diono will send a kit with an energy absorbing pad and a new chest clip at no cost.

Customers with questions can call Diono at 855-463-4666.

The recall covers all-in-one convertible seats and booster seats. The Rainer, the Radian RXT, the Radian R-120 and the Radian R-100 as well as the Olympia and the Pacifica.

