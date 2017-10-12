Diono recalls a half million child car seats

A company called Diono, which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile, is recalling more than half a million child car seats.

According to government documents, when the seats are secured using a lap belt without the top tether, children over 65 pounds have an increased risk of injury in a crash. The problem was discovered during testing.

Diono will send a kit with an energy absorbing pad and a new chest clip at no cost.

Customers with questions can call Diono at 855-463-4666.

The recall covers all-in-one convertible seats and booster seats. The Rainer, the Radian RXT, the Radian R-120 and the Radian R-100 as well as the Olympia and the Pacifica.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.