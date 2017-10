WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With so many players coming and going last year, as well as several key injuries, it was hard for the Wichita Thunder to get into much of a rhythm.

But with several new faces in the Air Capital this upcoming season, Thunder head coach Malcolm Cameron is looking forward to what this group can accomplish. The Thunder kick off their 2017-2018 season Friday at Intrust Bank Arena against the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.