Wichita congregation gives residents some laundry love

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita church is helping carry the load. On Tuesday evening, a congregation gave residents some laundry love.

St. John’s Episcopal Church paid for dozens of people to get their laundry cleaned.

Folks lined up early to take advantage of a free wash and dry.

For the local founder, it was a special one because it was the one year anniversary.

“It’s a real rewarding type of ministry that were doing here. And to me, it’s like extending the hands and feet of Christ out into the community to help those people in need,” said Arland Wallace, Laundry Love.

Volunteers ended up with black hands after spending the evening plugging quarters into the machines.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.