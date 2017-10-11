Toddler left in corn maze

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) – A family left their 3-year-old boy at a corn maze in West Jordan, Utah, and they did not notice he was missing until the next morning.

West Jordan Police Sgt. Joe Monson said someone noticed a little boy alone in the maze Monday night and brought the boy to the attention of the Crazy Corn Maze staff.

“They had staff out with bullhorns announcing they had found a child, they waited at the gate, but no one showed up for the child,” Monson said.

One of the corn maze owners, Kendall Schmidt, said they did everything they could, including going car to car.

An officer who was there took the boy to the police station after the corn maze closed and officers contacted the state’s Child and Family Services. The next morning, a woman called the police at about 7:45 a.m. and said she couldn’t find her little boy.