Queen Elizabeth II won’t lay war memorial wreath this year

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will not personally place a wreath this year on Britain’s national war memorial.

The aging monarch and her husband Prince Philip will instead watch the Remembrance Sunday ceremony from a balcony at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

The solemn ceremony at The Cenotaph monument honors British and Commonwealth soldiers.

Buckingham Palace said Wednesday Prince Charles will lay the wreath on Nov. 12 at the queen’s request and an equerry will lay a wreath for the 96-year-old Philip.

The palace didn’t give a reason for the break with tradition. Officials have said Elizabeth frequently ask other royals to perform some duties.

The 91-year-old Elizabeth has appeared in good health and has maintained a busy schedule for much of the last year. Philip has greatly reduced his public appearances.