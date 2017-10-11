Plans for Amtrak in Wichita are still in the works

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The push is still on for passenger rail service to return to Wichita.

A three-day conference just wrapped in Old Town Wednesday. Leaders from cities and states that have Amtrak service presented updates on their service and plans for expansion.

For the Wichita area, the plan is to have Amtrak service return to downtown’s Union Station.

“The market of the youth and even retired people they’re driving these kind of decisions and say this is how we keep our city, it’s the 48th largest city, we need to be investing in that or we don’t keep up with the rest of the trends that are going on in the world today,” said Pete Meitzner, Wichita City Council.

Meitzner said he feels more confident that passenger rail service will come to Wichita than he was in the past, but he wouldn’t put a time frame on a decision.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.