Oklahoma prisons selling inmates cold case playing cards

Playing cards featuring unsolved and unidentified homicides or missing person cases are displayed at Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Director and Oklahoma Department of Correction Director have joined to sell the playing cards to the state prison inmates. (AP Photo/Ken Miller)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma authorities are hoping to solve unsolved killings and other cold cases by selling decks of playing cards that feature the cases to prisoners.

The state Bureau of Investigation and state Department of Correction showcased the cards Wednesday. The decks are reminiscent of those distributed in 2003 to help U.S. troops identify most wanted terrorists during the Iraqi War.

Bureau of Investigation Director Stan Florence says similar programs in Florida, Colorado, Connecticut and South Carolina have garnered information that helped solve about 40 homicides.

The cards are being sold at six of the state’s more than two dozen prisons at $1.42 per pack and will eventually be the only playing cards available at the facilities.

Oklahoma has approximately 27,000 inmates.

