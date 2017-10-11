Man in critical condition after being hit by car in southeast Dillons parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in a southeast Dillons parking lot. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Harry and Webb.

According to Wichita police, a 29-year-old woman was driving in the parking lot when she struck a 78-year-old man. He was transported to the hospital.

“He was walking near the gas pumps. She had finished shopping and was leaving the Dillons,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Police are still investigating the accident. No word on whether the woman will be cited.

