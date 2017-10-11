Kansas teen charged in connection with shooting death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A third teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting outside at a fast-food restaurant in Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 19-year-old Ernest Williams IV has been charged in the death of 18-year-old Justice Mitchell.

Topeka police say Williams was in the passenger seat of a car driven by Mitchell on June 26, when another suspect, 17-year-old Lamero Dunstan, was trying to buy marijuana from Mitchell.

Authorities say Dustan told investigators he heard a click of a gun held by Williams that failed to fire. Authorities say Dunstan then fired two shots at Mitchell because he assumed Mitchell had a gun.

Williams is jailed on a $1 million bond. A court date hasn’t been scheduled.

Dunstan and another 17-year-old are also charged in the case.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.