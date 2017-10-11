‘Jeopardy!’ champion Austin Rogers becoming viral sensation

Austin Rogers has become a viral sensation on “Jeopardy!” in the last 11 days. The New York City bartender has won $394,700 with several risky bets. During a CNBC appearance on Friday, Rogers compared the game show to playing Scrabble.

“You have to know the tricks,” he told Kelly Evans on Closing Bell. “It’s more like a matrix of thought. If you have accumulated enough tangential things, they start stringing together, so ‘sunflowers’ automatically goes to ‘van Gogh,’ automatically goes to ‘self-mutilation.'”

How long will his winning streak continue?

How long will his winning streak continue?

Find out on the next episode.

