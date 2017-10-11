‘Jeopardy!’ champion Austin Rogers becoming viral sensation

By Published:

Austin Rogers has become a viral sensation on “Jeopardy!” in the last 11 days. The New York City bartender has won $394,700 with several risky bets. During a CNBC appearance on Friday, Rogers compared the game show to playing Scrabble.

“You have to know the tricks,” he told Kelly Evans on Closing Bell. “It’s more like a matrix of thought. If you have accumulated enough tangential things, they start stringing together, so ‘sunflowers’ automatically goes to ‘van Gogh,’ automatically goes to ‘self-mutilation.'”

How long will his winning streak continue?

Find out on the next episode. “Jeopardy!” airs on KSN from 4-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mobile users click here to see a clip of Austin.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s