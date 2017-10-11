Firefighters’ main focus is saving lives in California

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – Thousands of more evacuations were ordered Wednesday evening in California, as wildfires continue to rage.

More than 20 people have died and hundreds are still missing. NBC’s Jay Gray has been on the ground looking into the fire fighting efforts and surveying the damage.

California is still on fire right now with close to two dozen wildfires raging out of control.

“These fires are burning actively during the day and at night when one would expect the fire to subside. And make no mistake, this is a serious, critical, catastrophic event,” said Chief Ken Pimlott, Director of Cal Fire.

It; one of the most destructive and deadly fire storms in the California history, and it is still growing.

Teams continue to work the front lines around the clock. But the primary mission is not containment, it’s survival.

“We are not switching operations to anything but life saving and evacuations,” said Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano.

In the places where the fire has already been there is little, if anything left now. Neighborhoods have been reduced to piles of rubble and ash. Street after street, and so many lives left in ruins.

“It takes your life away, the things that you worked for, the things that you cherished,” said Janine Daughtery.

The flames stealing away everything in their path.

