Firefighters’ main focus is saving lives in California

NBC NEWS Published:
Santa Rosa firefighters work on a fire on the side of a road near the Oakmont area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – Thousands of more evacuations were ordered Wednesday evening in California, as wildfires continue to rage.

More than 20 people have died and hundreds are still missing. NBC’s Jay Gray has been on the ground looking into the fire fighting efforts and surveying the damage.

California is still on fire right now with close to two dozen wildfires raging out of control.

“These fires are burning actively during the day and at night when one would expect the fire to subside. And make no mistake, this is a serious, critical, catastrophic event,” said Chief Ken Pimlott, Director of Cal Fire.

It; one of the most destructive and deadly fire storms in the California history, and it is still growing.

Teams continue to work the front lines around the clock. But the primary mission is not containment, it’s survival.

“We are not switching operations to anything but life saving and evacuations,” said Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano.

In the places where the fire has already been there is little, if anything left now. Neighborhoods have been reduced to piles of rubble and ash. Street after street, and so many lives left in ruins.

“It takes your life away, the things that you worked for, the things that you cherished,” said Janine Daughtery.

The flames stealing away everything in their path.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s