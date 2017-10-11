FBI seeking public’s help identifying child predator

(KSNW) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help across the nation with identifying an unknown woman who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation.

The unidentified woman can be seen in a video with a child who is being sexually exploited.

In the video, the woman is heard speaking Vietnamese, and at one pointer her face is shown.

“Our hope,” said Special Agent Susan Romash, “is that someone will recognize this individual’s face — or her voice — and come forward with information.

The video was obtained during an FBI investigation and forwarded to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), an organization that works closely with the Bureau to stop child predators.

The video depicting Jane Doe and a child victim was first noted by NCMEC in April 2016. The woman is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair. She is wearing a white, yellow, blue and red floral dress.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

