Facebook, Instagram, down for thousands of users

By Published:
Facebook (AP Photo)

Thousands of people are losing their minds this morning since they cannot access Facebook.

According to downdetector.com, both Facebook and Instagram are down.

The website shows 40 percent of reporters experienced a total blackout, 36 percent cannot log in and 23 percent weren’t able to access the Facebook app.

Fewer reported issues with Instagram.

