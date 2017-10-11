Caught on video: Deputy drives through raging wildfire

NBC News Published: Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – Video shot by a Sonoma County, California sheriff shows the intensity of the flames as the so-called Tubbs fire entered the area.

The sheriff was driving down a twisting road that looks like a tunnel of fire as the flames were spreading into Sonoma County from Napa County.

Embers are floating above the squad car as the officer drives through.

The deputy shot the video to illustrate the conditions he and fire personnel were facing.

The fires across northern California have killed at least 17 people. Thousands of homes have been destroyed.

