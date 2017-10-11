Cargill makes large donation to Senior Services of Wichita

The president of Cargill delivered a $100,000 check to Senior Services of Wichita on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cargill made a big donation to help senior citizens Wednesday morning.

The president of the company presented a check for $100,000 to Senior Services of Wichita.

The money will go to help pay for the ongoing construction and renovation at the S. Walnut location. Organizers said the new facility will be a “one-stop shop” experience for seniors.

“Baby boomers we know will have more issues as the current seniors do but will be a little more demanding so we need modern space and more efficient space,” said Laurel Alkire, Director of Senior Services of Wichita.

The new headquarters will have a larger kitchen for Meals on Wheels, as well as a computer lab and larger multi-purpose room.

