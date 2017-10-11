Bishop Carroll vs. Heights is the Game of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With over 70 percent of this week’s vote, Bishop Carroll vs. Heights is the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. And the cheerleaders from each school came into the studio to help make the announcement.

The Golden Eagles are 5-1 and currently atop the City League standings. But Heights has won four straight and is looking for a huge win at home on Friday. Stay tuned to KSN throughout the rest of the week for coverage of this matchup, and tune into Friday Football Fever for highlights of this game and a whole lot more!