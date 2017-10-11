Apps keep parents in control

Tech guru PC Mike Wendland takes a look at apps designed to help parents keep an eye on their children’s online activity.

WEBSITES

OurPact: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ourpact-parental-control-screen/id954029412?mt=8

Kidslox: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kidslox-parental-control-app/id914825567?mt=8

Screen Time: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/screen-time-parental-control/id1055315077?mt=8

