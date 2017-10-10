Wichita police officer arrested Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An off-duty Wichita police officer was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Monday for misdemeanor domestic violence battery and theft.

The officer is a 9-year-veteran of the department and is on paid administrative leave.

The case is being investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in a collaborative agreement made earlier this year to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest by the police department.

