Urn found at Goodwill store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for the owner of an urn. It was found at the Goodwill store in the 1600 block of South Rock Road.

The manager stated on Sept. 28 a dresser was dropped off and in one of the drawers was the urn. The manager was unable to locate any information to return the urn to family.

If you have knowledge of the urn and would like it returned, please call the Wichita Police Department property and evidence section at 316-303-8220.

