WICHITA, KAN. (KSNW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 86-year-old Dixie Adair from Rose Hill.

She was last seen leaving the Kansas Star Casino and believed to have been headed toward Highway 81, Monday Morning,

Adair is 5 foot four and 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

The KBI says she was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry with disabled tag 88-39-8. Anyone who sees Adair is asked to call police.