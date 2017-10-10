Search continues for missing Rose Hill woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The search continues for a missing Rose Hill woman.

A Silver Alert was issued for 86-year-old Dixie Adair on Tuesday.

She was last seen leaving the Kansas Star Casino and believed to have been headed toward Highway 81.

Adair is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

The KBI says she was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry with disabled tag 88398. Anyone who sees Adair is asked to call police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.