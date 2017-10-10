Search continues for missing Rose Hill woman

Dixie Adair can be seen through surveillance footage in a hallway in the Kansas Star Casino. (Photo courtesy Kansas Star Casino)
Dixie Adair is seen driving her Toyota Camry. (Photo courtesy Kansas Star Casino)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The search continues for a missing Rose Hill woman.

A Silver Alert was issued for 86-year-old Dixie Adair on Tuesday.

She was last seen leaving the Kansas Star Casino and believed to have been headed toward Highway 81.

Adair is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

The KBI says she was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry with disabled tag 88398. Anyone who sees Adair is asked to call police.

